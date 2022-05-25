×
Abortion Activist Group Targeting Supreme Court Justices Has Maoist Links

The posting of personal information about Chief Justice John Roberts, pictured, comes after the leak of a draft decision that appears to show the court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 May 2022 06:36 AM

The mysterious pro-abortion group responsible for doxxing several U.S. Supreme Court justices – jeopardizing the safety of the justices and their families – has connections to the Maoist Revolutionary Communist Party, social media posts from the activist organization, Ruth Sent Us, reveal.

The posting of personal information about Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Clarence Thomas came after the shocking leak of a draft decision that appears to show the court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.

