×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: presidential debates | gop | democrat

What Will Presidential Debates Look Like if GOP Quits Commission?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate stage at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 January 2022 07:27 AM

The Republican National Committee’s threat to prohibit the GOP’s presidential nominee from participating in what it contends is a series of “biased” face-offs sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates could completely upend a decades-old campaign tradition.

For more than 30 years, the nonprofit commission, which was created by the Republican and Democratic Parties to ensure debates were included as a fixture of presidential elections, has been responsible for organizing the televised debates.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Republican National Committee's threat to prohibit the GOP's presidential nominee from participating in what it contends is a series of "biased" face-offs sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates could completely upend a decades-old campaign tradition. For...
presidential debates, gop, democrat
1229
2022-27-18
Tuesday, 18 January 2022 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved