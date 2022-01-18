What Will Presidential Debates Look Like if GOP Quits Commission?

The Republican National Committee’s threat to prohibit the GOP’s presidential nominee from participating in what it contends is a series of “biased” face-offs sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates could completely upend a decades-old campaign tradition.
For more than 30 years, the nonprofit commission, which was created by the Republican and Democratic Parties to ensure debates were included as a fixture of presidential elections, has been responsible for organizing the televised debates.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin