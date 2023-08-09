7 Keys to Rebooting a Presidential Campaign

Political campaigns, like frozen computers and flagging film franchises, sometimes simply need a reboot.
While the word is frequently bandied about, particularly during presidential primary season, and oftentimes signals the last gasp of a campaign beyond saving, that's not always the case.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin