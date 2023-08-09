×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: presidential campaign | reboot | 2024 elections | ron desantis | bill clinton | john mccain

7 Keys to Rebooting a Presidential Campaign

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign last month revealed plans for a reboot, one that boasts significant changes to his messaging, media strategy, and event structure. (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 August 2023 07:27 AM EDT

Political campaigns, like frozen computers and flagging film franchises, sometimes simply need a reboot.

While the word is frequently bandied about, particularly during presidential primary season, and oftentimes signals the last gasp of a campaign beyond saving, that's not always the case.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Political campaigns, like frozen computers and flagging film franchises, sometimes simply need a reboot.
presidential campaign, reboot, 2024 elections, ron desantis, bill clinton, john mccain
1264
2023-27-09
Wednesday, 09 August 2023 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved