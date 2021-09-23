×
Tags: Abortion | poll | abortion | heartbeat laws | 2022 election

Pollsters, Consultants to Newsmax: Heartbeat Laws Could Help GOP in Fall, Despite Media Spin

(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:17 AM

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court’s ruling to let the Texas "Heartbeat Law" stand has encouraged other states to enact similar anti-abortion legislation — and that trend could also spur GOP voters to turn out in huge numbers for upcoming elections, despite media spin to the contrary.

But there is considerable, and sometimes incendiary, debate about the measure and what its impact will be on elections in 2021 and 2022.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.








