Coronavirus Case Count Unreliable Metric to Evaluate Pandemic

Medical experts say President Joe Biden’s plan to make 1 billion at-home coronavirus tests accessible for Americans in the coming weeks only strengthens the argument that case counts are no longer a reliable metric for evaluating the state of the pandemic.

Since the introduction of the highly contagious, yet less severe, omicron variant, case counts have skyrocketed among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated. But the number of cases that flash across the nightly news and make headlines is likely still extremely underreported considering case counts are only reflective of what public health authorities report and don’t include people who test positive at home or are completely unaware they are infected.