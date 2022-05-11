×
Gas Prices Hit Record Highs Despite Biden's Strategic Reserve Release

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., May 10. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 06:30 AM

President Joe Biden's promise to "work like the devil" to bring down gas prices has fallen short, as the national average price for regular gasoline jumped to a new high of $4.37 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Biden addressed the economy, inflation, and rising gas prices during a Tuesday press conference during which he blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, oil companies, and, oddly, Republicans' supposed lack of a vision on cleaner energy for why it is costing Americans more money to fill up their gas tanks.

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 06:30 AM
