'Liberal Hypocrisy' for NYC, DC Mayors to Complain About Illegal Immigrant Influx

Progressive mayors in New York City and Washington, D.C., are learning what it's like to run a border town.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, both of whom are Democrats, blamed Republican-led border states Texas and Arizona for sending an influx of illegal immigrants to their cities, complaining that the arriving masses are bleeding their social services systems. But immigration experts say the liberal leaders are just dealing with the realities faced daily by many small-town mayors who have far fewer resources.