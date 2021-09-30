North Korea's New Hypersonic Missile Could Be 'Nuclear Pistol Aimed at Our Head'

Hypersonic missiles are fast, stealthy, and extremely accurate at hitting their targets and North Korea may have added one to its growing arsenal — a development that could be dangerous for America and that comes the same week the United States announced its own successful hypersonic test, potentially putting North Korea technologically on par with the U.S.

After about a six-month lull, the rogue nation has been on a missile testing binge that experts say proves the country poses a continued existential threat to the U.S. and its allies.