Tags: nikki haley | cognitive | test | donald trump | joe biden | candidates

Nikki Haley's Cognitive Test Proposal Gets Mixed Response From Older Politicians

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley (AP Photos)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 February 2023 07:48 AM EST

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley seemingly took a jab at two potential high-profile opponents when she proposed a mental competency test for politicians older than 75, but the line from her announcement speech sparked a debate on whether lawmakers' cognitive abilities should be checked out before they take office – and whether such exams should be limited to older politicians.

The 51-year-old former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor got mixed reactions to her call to administer mental competency tests to all politicians over the age of 75, which would include 80-year-old President Joe Biden, the likely 2024 Democrat nominee for president; the only other declared 2024 Republican candidate, former President (and Haley's ex-boss) Donald Trump; more than one-sixth of current senators; and more than 30 House members.

