Madden Twitter Critics Blame Coach for Concussions, Building 'Digital Plantation'

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 December 2021 07:07 AM

The reactions to NFL legend John Madden’s death on Tuesday were largely reverential remembrances of a football luminary, with everybody on the sports media spectrum from Bomani Jones to Vin Scully weighing in on social media with a tribute — but that praise was not universal.

Just hours after the former coach, broadcaster, and video game pioneer died at the age of 85, several tweets went viral for criticizing Madden, with one blaming him for the NFL not coming to terms with its concussion issues sooner and another accusing him of profiting "off of Black athletic labor" and building "a digital plantation."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


