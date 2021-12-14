NY County Leaders Refuse to Enforce Gov. Hochul's 'Authoritarian' Mask Mandate

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul promised New Yorkers a "different tone" and a "different era of collaboration" after the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid multiple investigations — but the bipartisan goodwill that greeted the new governor has quickly dissipated in the face of the top-down, restrictive, and vague mask mandate that Hochul issued on Friday.

Just months into her new job, Hochul’s pledge to not "govern by press conference" — something Cuomo was criticized for during the coronavirus pandemic — and work with county executives has fallen short, according to business owners affected by the new mask mandate and some of the county executives tasked with enforcing the measure.