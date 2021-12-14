NY County Leaders Refuse to Enforce Gov. Hochul's 'Authoritarian' Mask Mandate

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul promised New Yorkers a "different tone" and a "different era of collaboration" after the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid multiple investigations — but the bipartisan goodwill that greeted the new governor has quickly dissipated in the face of the top-down, restrictive, and vague mask mandate that Hochul issued on Friday.
Just months into her new job, Hochul’s pledge to not "govern by press conference" — something Cuomo was criticized for during the coronavirus pandemic — and work with county executives has fallen short, according to business owners affected by the new mask mandate and some of the county executives tasked with enforcing the measure.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin