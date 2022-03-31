How to Win the New Cold War in Ukraine

President Joe Biden is on the verge of single-handedly losing the New Cold War and escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear World War III.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 27 declared a "special combat alert" for his nuclear forces and then disappeared with his general staff into one of hundreds of deep underground command posts that are impervious to nuclear attack.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin