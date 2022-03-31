×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: new cold war | nuclear | world war iii | vladimir putin

How to Win the New Cold War in Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen carry a fragment of a rocket outside a building in Kyiv after it was destroyed by Russian shelling on March 24. (Sergei Supinsky/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 31 March 2022 06:59 AM

President Joe Biden is on the verge of single-handedly losing the New Cold War and escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear World War III.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 27 declared a "special combat alert" for his nuclear forces and then disappeared with his general staff into one of hundreds of deep underground command posts that are impervious to nuclear attack.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden is on the verge of single-handedly losing the New Cold War and escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear World War III.
new cold war, nuclear, world war iii, vladimir putin
1611
2022-59-31
Thursday, 31 March 2022 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved