Tags: | | | |

NBA's New 'Shot' Clock: COVID-19 Vaccine Holdouts Stand Firm as Season Tip-off Nears NBA star Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards said he "thinks" about getting the coronavirus vaccine, but doesn’t feel pressured to do so. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)



Though about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, numerous members of the league – including several stars – are refusing to get jabbed, showing the campaign to inoculate Americans is no slam dunk even in a sport dominated by the "woke." Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin © 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



platinum

Though about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, numerous members of the league - including several stars - are refusing to get jabbed, showing the campaign to inoculate Americans is no slam dunk even in a sport dominated by the "woke." The reasons for not...

nba, vaccine, covid

1217

Thursday, 30 September 2021 06:54 AM

2021-54-30

Thursday, 30 September 2021 06:54 AM