×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | nba | vaccine | covid

NBA's New 'Shot' Clock: COVID-19 Vaccine Holdouts Stand Firm as Season Tip-off Nears

NBA star Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards said he "thinks" about getting the coronavirus vaccine, but doesn’t feel pressured to do so. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Thursday, 30 September 2021 06:54 AM

Though about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, numerous members of the league – including several stars – are refusing to get jabbed, showing the campaign to inoculate Americans is no slam dunk even in a sport dominated by the "woke."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Though about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, numerous members of the league - including several stars - are refusing to get jabbed, showing the campaign to inoculate Americans is no slam dunk even in a sport dominated by the "woke." The reasons for not...
nba, vaccine, covid
1217
2021-54-30
Thursday, 30 September 2021 06:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved