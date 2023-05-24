NAACP's Florida Travel Ban 'Pure Partisan Activism'

Florida's sunshine, beaches, and theme parks typically sell the Sunshine State to vacationers looking for a tropical getaway – but the NAACP wants travelers to consider the state's so-called "hostility" toward "African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals" when planning their next getaway.

Over the weekend, Black advocacy group the NAACP, Latin civil rights organization the League of United Latin American Citizens, and gay rights advocates Equality Florida joined forces to issue a "travel advisory" that warns tourists about Florida's new laws and policies. The groups say the rules show that the state "devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, African Americans and other communities of color."