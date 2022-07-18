×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: musicians | spotify | neil young | joe rogan | free speech

Aging Musicians Learn About Rockin' in the Free Market

Neil Young performs on stage for his first time in Quebec City during 2018 Festival d'Ete on July 6, 2018. (Alice Chiche/ Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 18 July 2022 06:28 AM EDT

It turns out that comedian/podcaster Joe Rogan may actually be winning his end of the effort to save free speech in America.

Five months ago, rock legend Neil Young led a stampede of aging music artists off Spotify, the popular Stockholm-based media services and audio streaming app. At issue was Spotify's decision to keep "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on its platform.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
It turns out that comedian/podcaster Joe Rogan may actually be winning his end of the effort to save free speech in America.
musicians, spotify, neil young, joe rogan, free speech
764
2022-28-18
Monday, 18 July 2022 06:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved