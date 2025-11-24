Trump Reels Saudi Arabia Back Into US Orbit

Last month's summit between Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, and President Donald Trump marked a successful reorientation of Saudi Arabia away from China and back into the U.S. sphere of influence.

Trump, who spent decades working in Saudi Arabia as a businessman, sees the Saudis as key regional players he can't afford to alienate. The announcement of Saudi Arabia's intent to invest $1 trillion on the U.S. economy was a milestone in bringing the Saudis back into the American sphere.