Tags: mohammed bin salman | saudi arabia | donald trump | summit | china | influence

Trump Reels Saudi Arabia Back Into US Orbit

President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chat at the White House on Nov. 18. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 12 December 2025 07:17 AM EST

Last month's summit between Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, and President Donald Trump marked a successful reorientation of Saudi Arabia away from China and back into the U.S. sphere of influence.

Trump, who spent decades working in Saudi Arabia as a businessman, sees the Saudis as key regional players he can't afford to alienate. The announcement of Saudi Arabia's intent to invest $1 trillion on the U.S. economy was a milestone in bringing the Saudis back into the American sphere.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


