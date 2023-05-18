MLB Team Drops Plan to Honor Anti-Catholic 'Hate Group'

The Los Angeles Dodgers, apparently realizing they were about to strike out with Catholics, announced they were dropping an upcoming plan to honor a local chapter of an activist group of "queer and trans nuns" as part of the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night celebration.

The initial news that the baseball team would honor the Los Angeles-based branch of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with the "Community Hero Award" before a game against the San Francisco Giants on June 16 led to a backlash from Catholics who were outraged about the MLB team's decision.