Burgess Owens Backing New Missouri GOP House Contender

It’s already shaping up to be a crowded Republican field vying to fill the open seat for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, but one candidate may have a leg up after getting the backing of a sitting congressman who’s popular with the MAGA wing of the party.

Kyle LaBrue, a 36-year-old land developer, has jumped into the “Show Me State” GOP primary with the support of Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah.