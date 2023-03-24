New Missile Tests Part of North Korea's Nuke Plan

After a record year of missile tests in 2022, North Korea has spent the last several weeks unleashing a flurry of further launches, checking out different systems that experts say are part of a long-term nuclear weapons plan for despot Kim Jong Un.
One of the Hermit Kingdom's latest test involved firing a short-range ballistic missile toward the waters off its western coast amid ongoing U.S.-South Korean drills, according to South Korea's military.
