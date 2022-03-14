North Korea's Satellite Plans Could Mask Nuclear, EMP Attack

North Korea's plan to launch several reconnaissance satellites over the next few years could have far more dangerous implications outside of the Hermit Kingdom's public reasoning of simply wanting to keep an eye on the U.S. and other nations it considers "hostile," national security experts say.
North Korea has launched a total of five satellites since 1998, though only two have successfully been placed in orbit.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin