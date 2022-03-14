×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: North Korea | military | reconnaissance | satellites | us | kim jong un

North Korea's Satellite Plans Could Mask Nuclear, EMP Attack

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 28. (Korean Central News Agency/AP)

By    |   Monday, 14 March 2022 06:52 AM

North Korea's plan to launch several reconnaissance satellites over the next few years could have far more dangerous implications outside of the Hermit Kingdom's public reasoning of simply wanting to keep an eye on the U.S. and other nations it considers "hostile," national security experts say.

North Korea has launched a total of five satellites since 1998, though only two have successfully been placed in orbit.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
North Korea's plan to launch several reconnaissance satellites over the next few years could have far more dangerous implications outside of the Hermit Kingdom's public reasoning of simply wanting to keep an eye on the U.S. and other nations it considers "hostile."
military, reconnaissance, satellites, us, kim jong un
1067
2022-52-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 06:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved