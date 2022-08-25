Pence Lacks 'Constituency,' Set to 'Fall Right Back Into Failure'

Former Vice President Mike Pence spent four years a proverbial "heartbeat away" from the presidency – and political analysts say that's as close as he's ever likely to get.
Yet despite the seemingly insurmountable obstacles in his path, Pence nevertheless has been laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run, a race in which he could face his former boss-turned-nemesis, Donald Trump.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin