Doctor Shortage 'Very Concerning,' Med Students Might Drop Out

A medical student wearing a protective face mask is seen studying laparoscopic surgery. (AP)

Thursday, 09 November 2023 07:33 AM EST

The number of medical students who consider quitting the profession before seeing their first patient is "very concerning" to physicians, who also warn that the U.S. is already facing a massive shortage of healthcare professionals.

A new report from Elsevier Health, which evaluates the future state of global healthcare, found that a quarter of all medical students in the U.S. have considered quitting and 16% of students are rethinking pursuing a career on the frontline of healthcare.

Marisa Herman

