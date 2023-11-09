Doctor Shortage 'Very Concerning,' Med Students Might Drop Out

The number of medical students who consider quitting the profession before seeing their first patient is "very concerning" to physicians, who also warn that the U.S. is already facing a massive shortage of healthcare professionals.

A new report from Elsevier Health, which evaluates the future state of global healthcare, found that a quarter of all medical students in the U.S. have considered quitting and 16% of students are rethinking pursuing a career on the frontline of healthcare.