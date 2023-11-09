Doctor Shortage 'Very Concerning,' Med Students Might Drop Out

The number of medical students who consider quitting the profession before seeing their first patient is "very concerning" to physicians, who also warn that the U.S. is already facing a massive shortage of healthcare professionals.
A new report from Elsevier Health, which evaluates the future state of global healthcare, found that a quarter of all medical students in the U.S. have considered quitting and 16% of students are rethinking pursuing a career on the frontline of healthcare.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.