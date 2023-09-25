×
Media Ratings Firm Favors Left Leaning Outlets

A misinformation news stand is seen in midtown Manhattan, aiming to educate news consumers about the dangers of disinformation, or fake news. (Getty Images)

Monday, 25 September 2023 07:00 AM EDT

A deep dive into a prominent media ratings firm's purportedly impartial and nonpartisan rankings of media bias and reliability found the chart seemingly favors left-leaning outlets while punishing others.

Media Research Center, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting censorship of news media, recently investigated the August edition of Ad Fontes Media's Media Bias Chart and found that the firm's supposedly unbiased system appears to be rife with bias against conservatives.

