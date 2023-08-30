'Mail-Order Pills' Case Could Send Abortion Back to Supreme Court

Pro-life advocates and medical professionals are hailing a U.S. appeals court decision that determined that access to the abortion pill mifepristone must be restricted, threatening Democrats' efforts to make it easier to obtain one of the most utilized methods to end a pregnancy.
While the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stopped short of removing the drug from the market, the three-judge panel seemingly found that the FDA likely violated the law when it loosened the standards on abortion pills by allowing them to be sent through the mail.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.