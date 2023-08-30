'Mail-Order Pills' Case Could Send Abortion Back to Supreme Court

Pro-life advocates and medical professionals are hailing a U.S. appeals court decision that determined that access to the abortion pill mifepristone must be restricted, threatening Democrats' efforts to make it easier to obtain one of the most utilized methods to end a pregnancy.

While the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stopped short of removing the drug from the market, the three-judge panel seemingly found that the FDA likely violated the law when it loosened the standards on abortion pills by allowing them to be sent through the mail.