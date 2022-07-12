Left's Racist Attacks an Effort to 'Energize' Progressive Base

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade – the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion nationwide – liberal pundits and politicians have trained most of their ire on one particular jurist: Justice Clarence Thomas.

Even though Roe was overturned by a 5-4 majority, Thomas has faced the brunt of the full-throated assault from progressives who have circulated online petitions to have him removed from the highest court, called him derogatory names such as "Uncle Clarence" and worse on social media, and made him into the boogeyman of abortion.