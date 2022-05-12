×
Tags: karine jean-pierre | press secretary | biden administration | misinformation | white house

New Biden Press Secretary Is 'Progressive' Spewing 'Misinformation'

Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens as White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 10. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 12 May 2022 06:54 AM

Incoming Biden administration press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's willingness to insert her personal political spin into hot-button issues such as election fraud, critical race theory, and the pandemic has many worried about whether the frequent purveyor of misinformation will be able to disseminate truth from the White House podium.

Jean-Pierre, who currently is principal deputy press secretary, was tapped to take over Jen Psaki's position when Psaki exits the Biden administration at the end of the week to start a new role with MSNBC.

Thursday, 12 May 2022 06:54 AM
