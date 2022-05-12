New Biden Press Secretary Is 'Progressive' Spewing 'Misinformation'

Incoming Biden administration press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's willingness to insert her personal political spin into hot-button issues such as election fraud, critical race theory, and the pandemic has many worried about whether the frequent purveyor of misinformation will be able to disseminate truth from the White House podium.
Jean-Pierre, who currently is principal deputy press secretary, was tapped to take over Jen Psaki's position when Psaki exits the Biden administration at the end of the week to start a new role with MSNBC.
