Drones With Fiber Optics Threaten Israel, US

The use of new fiber-optic-guided first-person view drones represents a notable evolution in battlefield technology and a serious emerging threat to Israel, the United States, and potentially beyond.
These drones mark a significant shift in asymmetric warfare, as they are essentially immune to traditional electronic jamming and radar detection.
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