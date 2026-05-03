WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: drones | fiber optic cable | israel | us | hezbollah

Drones With Fiber Optics Threaten Israel, US

By    |   Sunday, 03 May 2026 09:18 PM EDT

The use of new fiber-optic-guided first-person view drones represents a notable evolution in battlefield technology and a serious emerging threat to Israel, the United States, and potentially beyond.

These drones mark a significant shift in asymmetric warfare, as they are essentially immune to traditional electronic jamming and radar detection.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The use of new fiber-optic-guided FPV (first-person view) drones represents a notable evolution in battlefield technology and a serious emerging threat to Israel, the United States, and potentially beyond.
drones, fiber optic cable, israel, us, hezbollah
725
2026-18-03
Sunday, 03 May 2026 09:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved