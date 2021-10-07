×
VP Harris Noticeably Absent as Biden's Economic Agenda Crumbles

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with the National Pan-Hellenic Council in the Vice Presidents Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office building next to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 2021. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 October 2021 07:05 AM

As President Joe Biden tries to corral support to prevent his floundering economic agenda from completely collapsing, the administration’s No. 2 has been conspicuously missing in action.

Vice President Kamala Harris has kept an exceptionally low profile as top Democrats try to whip enough votes to pass a $3.5 trillion spending bill and $1 trillion infrastructure package (never mind the debt ceiling debacle).

Thursday, 07 October 2021 07:05 AM
