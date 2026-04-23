Trump: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Extended 3 Weeks

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists will be extended by another three weeks.

Delegations from the U.S., Israel and Lebanon met Thursday at the White House about a week after Israel agreed to halt a bombing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah launched missile strikes into Israel shortly after the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran began Feb. 28.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the U.S. delegation included himself, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the U.S., and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar were part of the Israeli delegation. Nada Hamadeh Moawad, Lebanon's ambassador to the U.S., and former ambassador Simon Karam represented the Lebanese delegation.

"The Meeting went very well!" Trump wrote. "The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS.

"I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun. It was a Great Honor to be a participant at this very Historic Meeting!"

Although an extended ceasefire might make a meeting between Netanyahu and Aoun more likely, Aoun is likely to face pushback on the idea as long as Israel maintains a large buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump touted the "historic" meeting that just unfolded, saying the parties "like each other," The Times of Israel reported.

"We think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks will be coming here," Trump said. "They've agreed to an additional three weeks of ceasefire.

"We're going to be working with Lebanon to get things straightened out in that country."

Trump expressed his hope that Lebanon can be stabilized "simultaneously with what we're doing in Iran."