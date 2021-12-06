Jussie Smollett Rush to Judgment Made Left Look Foolish

A verdict in the alleged hate crime hoax trial of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is yet to be decided, but the court of public opinion has already ruled on those liberal politicians who jumped to Smollett’s defense.

Smollett, who’s charged with six class 4 felony counts of filing false police reports, still claims he was assaulted on the streets of Chicago early one morning in January 2019. But for most people, Smollett’s story sounded implausible from the beginning.