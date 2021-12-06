×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jussie smollett | judgement | mainstream media | foolish

Jussie Smollett Rush to Judgement Made Left Look Foolish

Actor Jussie Smollett after his court appearance at Leighton Courthouse on March 26, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 December 2021 07:17 AM

A verdict in the alleged hate crime hoax trial of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is yet to be decided, but the court of public opinion has already ruled on those liberal politicians who jumped to Smollett’s defense.

Smollett, who’s charged with six class 4 felony counts of filing false police reports, still claims he was assaulted on the streets of Chicago early one morning in January 2019. But for most people, Smollett’s story sounded implausible from the beginning.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A verdict in the alleged "hate crime" hoax trial of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is yet to be decided, but the court of public opinion has already ruled on those liberal politicians who jumped to...
jussie smollett, judgement, mainstream media, foolish
979
2021-17-06
Monday, 06 December 2021 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved