×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: july 4 | cookout | costs | joe biden | donald trump

Fourth of July Cookout Costs Soar

A view of the tasting during Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and National Beef in New York City on Oct. 17, 2021. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 July 2022 06:24 AM EDT

President Joe Biden wasn't able to celebrate a price reduction of any type this year – not even 16 cents – as Americans dished out more money when hosting or traveling to Independence Day barbecues than they spent under former President Donald Trump.

Last year, the White House was roasted after it hyped a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation stating that the average cost of a 10-person summer cookout was "stable" at $59.50, which was a decrease of entire 16 cents from 2020… but still 8% higher than in 2019.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden wasn't able to celebrate a price reduction of any type this year - not even 16 cents - as Americans dished out more money when hosting or traveling to Independence Day barbecues than they spent under former President Donald Trump.
july 4, cookout, costs, joe biden, donald trump
615
2022-24-05
Tuesday, 05 July 2022 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved