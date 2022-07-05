Fourth of July Cookout Costs Soar

President Joe Biden wasn't able to celebrate a price reduction of any type this year – not even 16 cents – as Americans dished out more money when hosting or traveling to Independence Day barbecues than they spent under former President Donald Trump.

Last year, the White House was roasted after it hyped a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation stating that the average cost of a 10-person summer cookout was "stable" at $59.50, which was a decrease of entire 16 cents from 2020… but still 8% higher than in 2019.