Biden's Top 7 Most Recent Inaccurate Statements

President Joe Biden has a lengthy track record of embellishing stories – or outright lying – to relate to different audiences, and his tendencies to distort, conflate, and exaggerate have been on full display during numerous recent public events and speeches.
As fact-checkers sift through his claims and the public wonders whether to chalk up Biden's missteps to habit, age, or more nefarious motivations, the president has been increasingly scrutinized for bending the truth to tell the perfect story.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.