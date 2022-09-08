×
Tags: joe biden | student loan | forgiveness

Biden Hiding 'Popular' Student Loan Forgiveness in Public Appearances

President Joe Biden (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Thursday, 08 September 2022 06:33 AM EDT

A quick scroll through President Joe Biden's official Twitter page reveals plenty of pithy postings promoting the stories of Americans who say they've benefited from the White House's unilateral student loan debt relief plan – but those same boasts and tales are curiously missing from Biden's speeches.

While accounts of Americans who say they can now purchase their first home or finally feel financially stable enough to start a family are prolific on social media – a realm where many young folks saddled with student loan debt have cornered the debate and championed the decision – Biden has steered clear of promoting one of his supposed biggest wins during a recent spate of public campaign style-speeches.

platinum
