Biden Risks Early Primary Losses With South Carolina Plan

While voters should still expect to see President Joe Biden's name on the November 2024 ballot, political analysts say his current stubborn South Carolina primary strategy could lead him to lose two early contests and send him into catch-up mode, turning what should be a rout into a nail-biter.

Biden has already indicated that his name won't appear during the primary season on ballots in Iowa or New Hampshire – two of the traditional first-to-vote states – because he wants the Palmetto State to hold the first primary.