Could Biden's Policies Result in Economic Crisis Like Sri Lanka's?

A demonstrator holds a Sri Lanka's national flag and shout slogans as she takes part in a protest along with others against the economic crisis at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo on April 10. (Ishara S. Kokidara/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 06:25 AM

As Sri Lankans wait in hours-long lines for rations of basic goods and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa continues to blame his country's financial mess on COVID-19 and the Russian war in Ukraine – while ignoring his own domestic policy errors – some experts are asking whether the island nation's plight is a dismal preview of what may await the United States.

Though the pandemic and Ukraine war have undoubtedly contributed to Sri Lanka's worst financial crisis since the country gained independence in 1948, experts say government policies such as the undervaluing of currency and a push for organic farming are also at fault.

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 06:25 AM
