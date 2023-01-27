×
Tags: joe biden | kamala harris | 2024 election | campaign | vice president

Could Biden Dump Harris for 2024 Campaign?

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden react to a reporter's question about Speaker of the House voting in Congress after delivering remarks about border security policies in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 5. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 27 January 2023 07:39 AM EST

Vice President Kamala Harris' omission, whether intentional or accidental, of a right to "life" when quoting the Declaration of Independence during a recent pro-abortion speech sparked a major debate and became the latest example of her many public missteps – prompting some politicos to question whether she will be part of President Joe Biden's likely 2024 reelection campaign.

While Biden hasn't declared for 2024 yet, and is facing a classified documents scandal, there are no clear powerhouse Democrat challengers and all signs indicate that he's still planning to run for reelection. So, if Biden is the Democrats' 2024 nominee, will he keep Harris?

