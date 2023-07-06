×
Tags: joe biden | julie su | california | labor department | chuck schumer | biden administration

Schumer Shields Biden's Labor Pick as Dem Opposition Emerges

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 06 July 2023 07:39 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Labor Department is facing significant opposition from both parties due to concerns about her tenure as California's labor chief – and those cloudy confirmation prospects have caused a lengthy holdup in the Senate and stalled the president's pro-union agenda.

Biden nominated Julie Su to be his next Labor secretary on Feb. 28. If confirmed to the post, Su would be Biden's first Asian American cabinet member.

President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Labor Department is facing significant opposition from both parties due to concerns about her tenure as California's labor chief.
Thursday, 06 July 2023 07:39 AM
