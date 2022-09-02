×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | gun violence | speech | assault weapons | safer america | second amendment | fascists

6 Fact Checks on Biden's Gun Violence Speech

President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time speech at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 1. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 02 September 2022 06:14 AM EDT

President Joe Biden advocated a ban on so-called assault weapons once again as he pushed his "Safer America" agenda – which is purportedly focused on curbing rising crime rates and helping law enforcement – during a campaign-style event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

While detailing a plan that he says will stamp out gun violence, Biden made a series of claims that Second Amendment defenders assert don't pass a basic fact check.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden advocated a ban on assault weapons once again as he pushed his "Safer America" agenda - which is purportedly focused on curbing rising crime rates and helping law enforcement - during a campaign-style event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
joe biden, gun violence, speech, assault weapons, safer america, second amendment, fascists
1414
2022-14-02
Friday, 02 September 2022 06:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved