6 Fact Checks on Biden's Gun Violence Speech

President Joe Biden advocated a ban on so-called assault weapons once again as he pushed his "Safer America" agenda – which is purportedly focused on curbing rising crime rates and helping law enforcement – during a campaign-style event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
While detailing a plan that he says will stamp out gun violence, Biden made a series of claims that Second Amendment defenders assert don't pass a basic fact check.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin