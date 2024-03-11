Biden's 'Emergency' Gaza Pier Plan Poses 'Risks' to US Troops

Despite President Joe Biden's claim that "no U.S. boots will be on the ground" during his "emergency" military mission to build a port on Gaza's coastline to streamline the delivery of humanitarian aid, military analysts say the operation still comes with "lots of risks."

During Biden's State of the Union speech on Thursday night, he announced plans for the U.S. military to establish a "temporary pier" on the Gaza coast that can receive large shipments of food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters to "enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day."