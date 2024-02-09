Could Biden's Blunders End Presidential Debate Tradition?

President Joe Biden's advisers say he's again skipping the customary Super Bowl interview to spare sports fans from politics, but after a rough stretch during which he's twice claimed to have spoken to long-dead politicians and as he increasingly appears to lose his train of thought during events, political experts say Biden's communications strategy heading into the 2024 election is likely to continue with a "less is more" approach.

Biden opting out of the Super Bowl interview marks the second year in a row that he'll pass up the opportunity to address millions of Americans tuning in to watch one of the biggest sporting events of the year – a somewhat captive audience that presidents typically take full advantage of having access to.