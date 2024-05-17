Scheduled Presidential Debates Still Not Sure Thing

Despite both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreeing to square off in two scheduled debates, political strategists aren't willing to "bet any lunch money" that they will actually occur.
After months of dodging debate details, both campaigns announced accepting invitations to debate on CNN on June 27 and on ABC on Sept. 10.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.