WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | presidential | debate | campaigns

Scheduled Presidential Debates Still Not Sure Thing

By    |   Friday, 17 May 2024 09:21 AM EDT

Despite both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreeing to square off in two scheduled debates, political strategists aren't willing to "bet any lunch money" that they will actually occur.

After months of dodging debate details, both campaigns announced accepting invitations to debate on CNN on June 27 and on ABC on Sept. 10.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Despite both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreeing to square off in two scheduled debates, political strategists aren't willing to "bet any lunch money" that they will actually occur.
joe biden, donald trump, presidential, debate, campaigns
1343
2024-21-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 09:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved