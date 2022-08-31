Biden Has 'Declared War' on Voters With Divisive, Anti-Trump Rhetoric

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a prime-time speech from Philadelphia on Thursday during which he's expected to recite his campaign promise to "unite the country" – but communications experts are betting the rest of his talking points mirror more recent rhetoric casting MAGA Republicans as political extremists, statements that are far from the administration he promised in 2020.

Biden has spent the last several months branding – and alienating – supporters of former President Donald Trump with derogatory labels such as "ultra MAGA" (which was instead adopted by the MAGA movement) and even calling those who support Trump's "America First" agenda "semi-fascists."