×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | donald trump | maga | republicans | political extremists | unite

Biden Has 'Declared War' on Voters With Divisive, Anti-Trump Rhetoric

President Joe Biden speaks on his Safer America Plan at the Marts Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 30. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 31 August 2022 06:50 AM EDT

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a prime-time speech from Philadelphia on Thursday during which he's expected to recite his campaign promise to "unite the country" – but communications experts are betting the rest of his talking points mirror more recent rhetoric casting MAGA Republicans as political extremists, statements that are far from the administration he promised in 2020.

Biden has spent the last several months branding – and alienating – supporters of former President Donald Trump with derogatory labels such as "ultra MAGA" (which was instead adopted by the MAGA movement) and even calling those who support Trump's "America First" agenda "semi-fascists."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a prime-time speech from Philadelphia on Thursday during which he's expected to recite his campaign promise to "unite the country."
joe biden, donald trump, maga, republicans, political extremists, unite
1084
2022-50-31
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 06:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved