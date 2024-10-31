History Gives Biden's 'Garbage' Slur Plenty of Company

Imagine if instead of calling former President Donald Trump's supporters "garbage," President Joe Biden said they were "cut-throats who walk in rags and sleep amid filth and vermin," called them cannibals or, even worse, claimed their mothers are all prostitutes.

Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports! By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive: special investigative reports

breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington

in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines

thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else! All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today! Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin