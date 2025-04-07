After Assad: Serious Challenges Remain, but Syrians 'Can Breathe Again'

As U.S. ambassador to Syria during its brutal civil war nearly 13 years ago, Robert S. Ford placed an Islamist insurgent on the terrorism watch list.
This past January, Ford encountered him again in unexpected circumstances: Ahmed al-Sharaa is now president of Syria after leading the coalition that defeated Bashar al-Assad's forces in December 2024.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Craig Myers ✉
Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.