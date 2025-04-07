WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: syria | assad | al sharaa | robert s. ford | al-qaida | terrorism

After Assad: Serious Challenges Remain, but Syrians 'Can Breathe Again'

Then-President Bashar al-Assad waves from the balcony of al-Rawdha presidential palace in Damascus on March 9, 2003. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 April 2025 07:27 AM EDT

As U.S. ambassador to Syria during its brutal civil war nearly 13 years ago, Robert S. Ford placed an Islamist insurgent on the terrorism watch list.

This past January, Ford encountered him again in unexpected circumstances: Ahmed al-Sharaa is now president of Syria after leading the coalition that defeated Bashar al-Assad's forces in December 2024.

Craig Myers

Craig Myers was a reporter and editor for newspapers in Alabama and Florida for more than 25 years. A graduate of Troy University, he earned a master's degree in International Affairs from Middle Tennessee State University, where he works full-time and teaches journalism part-time.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As U.S. ambassador to Syria during its brutal civil war nearly 13 years ago, Robert S. Ford placed an Islamist insurgent on the terrorism watch list.
syria, assad, al sharaa, robert s. ford, al-qaida, terrorism
1182
2025-27-09
Wednesday, 09 April 2025 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved