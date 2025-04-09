Get NGO Funding Off Taxpayers' Backs

With the magic of using the middlemen of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), U.S. taxpayers may be lining the pockets of politicians and funding activities against American interests.

It’s time to cut off the flow of federal funds into NGOs.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) uncovered a questionable disbursement that was about to be made to an NGO — $2 billion was set aside for Power Forward Communities, which was founded in late 2023 to help Americans upgrade to energy efficient home appliances.

The Biden administration had earmarked the $2 billion to the less-than-one-year-old NGO with no track record, only a proposal, to an NGO that had only been able to raise $100 on its own.

Two facts about the NGO jumped out at the EPA’s investigators:

Apart from the projected $2 billion grant, Power Forward Communities had reported only $100 in donations; and,

The organization was linked to failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"Stacey Abrams' Power Forward Communities received $2 BILLION to be a pass through entity for Biden EPA’s $20 billion 'gold bar' scheme," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin tweeted on Feb. 9.

"They reported just $100 in total revenue after their founding in late 2023."

If a former politician like Abrams can use an NGO as a personal cash cow, what would stop a current politician from doing the same, using more elaborate safeguards to keep his name out of the picture?

Late last month Elon Musk, director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), commented on this during a Wisconsin town hall.

"How do [members of Congress] get $20 million if they’re earning $200,000 a year?" Musk asked.

"We’re going to try to figure it out and certainly stop it from happening."

He proposed that the government would "send the money overseas to one NGO, then they’ll go through a bunch of them, and then I’m highly confident that a bunch of that money then comes back to the United States and lands in the pockets of [politicians]."

Musk explained that to protect the politicians, "it is a circuitous route. It doesn’t go directly, but let’s just say that there’s a lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress where I’m trying to connect the dots of, 'How do they become rich?'"

As unseemly as it would be for members of Congress to get wealthy by siphoning off taxpayer funds, it’s even worse to earmark federal dollars to fund activities that go against the interests of the country.

Yet it’s reportedly happening.

In November 2024, retired U.S. Border Patrol officer John James (JJ) Carrell presented jaw-dropping testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee.

He explained that DHS was cutting checks through FEMA for $600 million to Jewish Family Services, an NGO.

The funds were used to facilitate the flood of illegal immigration into the United States, and that the $600 million wasn’t merely a one-time grant or even an annual disbursement.

It was given every "two-three months," according to Carrell, who wrote, "Invaded: The Intentional Destruction of the American Immigration System."

And Jewish Family Services was the least of it.

A number of Lutheran charities received more than $550 million in FY2024, and in 2021 Catholic Charities USA received federal grants totaling $1.4 billion.

However, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) announced yesterday that they were pulling out of its "partnership" with the government, after having received and disbursed $2.9 billion in "refugee" grants under Biden.

Maybe they saw the handwriting on the wall.

Much of this funding was used to help illegal immigrants make their way into the United States, and provide housing and other services once they’d entered the country.

Early into its investigation, DOGE discovered that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) had been turned from a vehicle to provide global humanitarian relief into a left-wing slush fund for the Democratic Party.

Now it’s the NGOs.

Non-Governmental Organizations can and have provided worthwhile services in the past. But no matter how worthy those services may be, the time has come to turn off their spigot to federal funding.

They can still survive and function, but with funding from private foundations and individual donations.

The federal government has once again proved that they’re poor stewards of public funds.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.