Cognitive Test That Could Decide Election

Calls are growing for President Joe Biden to undergo cognitive testing amid concerns about his mental health. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 10:00 AM EDT

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's challenges to extra debates or a game of golf – but there's one potential Trump challenge that could upend the race: The Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery.

Considered the gold standard for neurological testing, the Cambridge – or CANTAB – test lasts anywhere from two to five hours. Neurologists nationwide use it every day to determine if patients are suffering from Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, or other degenerative neurological conditions. Neurologists who rely on it are confident the exam would uncover any pattern of serious neurological deficiency.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 10:00 AM
