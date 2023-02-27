Carter Has Complicated Legacy, but Integrity Earns 'High Marks'

Former President Jimmy Carter may have racked up more accomplishments after exiting his single White House term, but political analysts say he had several notable presidential achievements that outweigh the low points that dominate the public's collective memory.
Carter, 98, is currently in hospice and holds the record for the longest-living U.S. president.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin