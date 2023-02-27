×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jimmy carter | president | legacy | inflation | unemployment | joe biden

Carter Has Complicated Legacy, but Integrity Earns 'High Marks'

Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 30, 2018. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 27 February 2023 07:16 AM EST

Former President Jimmy Carter may have racked up more accomplishments after exiting his single White House term, but political analysts say he had several notable presidential achievements that outweigh the low points that dominate the public's collective memory.

Carter, 98, is currently in hospice and holds the record for the longest-living U.S. president.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Former President Jimmy Carter may have racked up more accomplishments after exiting his single White House term, but political analysts say he had several notable presidential achievements that outweigh the low points that dominate the public's collective memory.
jimmy carter, president, legacy, inflation, unemployment, joe biden
1032
2023-16-27
Monday, 27 February 2023 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved