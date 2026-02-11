WATCH TV LIVE

Japan Moves to Ditch Pacifist Constitution

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi greets President Donald Trump aboard the USS George Washington on Oct. 28 in Yokosuka, Japan. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 February 2026 07:23 AM EST

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is pushing to amend the country's postwar constitution to allow Japan to build a fully recognized offensive military force.

The United States and Japan have maintained a mutual defense treaty since 1951, and Washington has increasingly encouraged Tokyo to expand its military capabilities amid flat U.S. defense procurement budgets.

