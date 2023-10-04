Expelling Bowman Over Fire Alarm Incident Could Be Difficult

Even if Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., winds up facing criminal charges for "mistakenly" pulling a fire alarm this weekend just before a vote to avert a government shutdown, history shows expelling him from Congress could be a difficult feat.

Republicans lashed out after Bowman seemingly walked away scot-free after speaking with Capitol Police about his decision to pull a clearly labeled fire alarm in the Canaan House Office Building ahead of the critical vote.